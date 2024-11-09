Which NFC Teams Could Push the 49ers Out of the Playoffs?
The 49ers have put themselves in a difficult position to make the playoffs. After losing multiple games to heated rivals, the Niners are currently sitting at 4-4. If the Red and Gold want another chance at a Super Bowl, they must remove some of the big competition in the NFC. Which teams will be the biggest threats to this team's playoff hopes?
1. All of the NFC North
If I was told at the start of the year that there was a possibility that all of the NFC North could make the playoffs I would’ve called you a liar. Currently, the Lions, Packers, and Vikings all are Top 7 in the NFC and are projected to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Bears are close behind holding onto the 8th spot just ahead of the Niners. All of these teams have a combination of great offense and great defense, but they’re each different. The Lions have one of the most electric offenses in the league and an incredible defense. They are complete in every way, and when you mix Dan Campbell’s wildness with Jared Goff, magic ensues. The Vikings took Sam Darnold from the 49ers, I viewed this as another backup opportunity for Sam. I was so wrong. Darnold has looked like an MVP for the majority of the season and Kevin O’Connell’s defense has been Top 5 in the league. The Packers have an offensive wizard in Matt LaFleur who has been lighting up the run game with effective run-blocking schemes and has a defense of dogs. And who can forget the fact that they didn’t even need Jordan Love to win games, a newly traded Malik Willis won them games against decent teams. Even the Bears look good, maybe Caleb Williams hasn’t been what he was projected to be, but that defense has been winning them games. Every single team in the NFC North has a real chance to make the playoffs. And if they all make it, it makes it way harder for the Niners to make it unless they win the division. The Niners will get a chance to face all three of these teams in the coming weeks, and although they should want a win they can afford a loss against the Lions or Packers.
2. Arizona Cardinals
The 2024 Cardinals are a whole new team. Some seeds of a rebirth were planted last season in names like Trey McBride and Michael Wilson, but they didn't look like they could be a threat this season. Now they are #1 in the NFC West at 5-4. Adding a new coach in Gannon and the best wide receiver in the draft Marvin Harrison Jr. opened up their offense. Their defense is still nothing to flaunt, but it was enough to beat the Niners in Week 5. Are they a Top-10 team? No, but they are the leaders in the NFC West. The Niners best chance to make the playoffs is by winning the division. The Cardinals losing some games seems in the realm of possibility, but the Niners can't lose at that point. If they lose the same amount of games the Cardinals do, then their final game of the season against each other will mean so much. I'm hoping they can clinch playoffs before Week 18.
3. LA Rams
The LA Rams might be the biggest threat to the Niners' playoff hopes. The 49ers got their first chance to play them in Week 3 and suffered a classic Kyle Shanahan loss after being bested in the 4th Quarter. That cannot happen again. Currently, the Rams are 4-4, and in my opinion, the biggest threat to 49ers playoff hopes. The Rams showed that they can win against some of the best teams, and with a healthy Puka Nacua back it seems like they're on a roll. The Rams are on a 3-game win streak and could easily make it 5 with matchups against the Dolphins and Patriots. If that happens, the Niners will be fighting to make the playoffs in what was supposed to be their last chance at a Super Bowl. That would be catastrophic. The Niners need to be a new team coming into this week. They can no longer be the team that loses to the Cardinals and Rams. They need to be the team that went to the Super Bowl, the team that dueled with the Chiefs. The team that no one wants to face. They aren't that now. They're a team with a lot of question marks. Hopefully, they can change the "?" to "!" and get that playoff berth that is expected of them.