49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Expects Christian McCaffrey to Play vs. Bucs
Barring an unforeseen disaster, it seems as though Christian McCaffrey will make his season debut this Sunday when the 49ers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 49ers haven't yet released their game status report, but head coach Kyle Shanahan went on KNBR in San Francisco and broke news.
"He's been awesome these last two days," Shanahan said. "You never know about a setback or anything, but these two days have been great, and I expect to see him out there."
For what it's worth, former 49ers and Stanford cornerback Richard Sherman said McCaffrey told him that he could have played two weeks ago against the Dallas Cowboys but the 49ers held him out just to be overly cautious. If Sherman is correct, then it should be no surprise if McCaffrey plays on Sunday.
The question is how much will he play?
If McCaffrey essentially has been ready for weeks, I expect him to receive his usual workload. Kyle Shanahan never has been cautious with McCaffrey in a game before and he literally refuses to come off the field. Plus the Buccaneers probably think he'll have a playing-time limitation. Which is all the more reason for Shanahan to surprise them with a ton of McCaffrey. Don't be shocked if he gains 100 yards from scrimmage and scores at least one touchdown.
But if he plays too much and gets injured in his first game back, the season would be over.
The 49ers better be careful.