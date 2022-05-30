Trey Lance is the cop out answer to this, but there is another 49ers offensive player who faces immense pressure as well.

Pressure on the 49ers to produce in 2022 is immense.

And no player faces more pressure on the 49ers offensively than Trey Lance. But that is such a cop out answer. Of course Lance is going to face a ton of pressure. Quarterbacks always do, especially since he is taking over a playoff contending team in his first full year starting. However, there is another player I have in mind who isn't too far off from the immense pressure that Lance is facing.

So which offensive player on the 49ers faces the most pressure in 2022?

Mike McGlinchey easily.

Entering the fifth-year of his rookie contract, it is time to "put up or shut up" for McGlinchey. Throughout his career, McGlinchey has been a solid starter. He excels as a run blocker and is average as a pass blocker. He is somewhat underwhelming for a top-10 draft pick. You would like your premium draft pick offensive tackle to be great in pass protection, but plenty of times McGlinchey gives up the big one in key moments.

It is not that he gets beat often, it is just the handful he gives up that occur at the worst times and that is significant. Now that he is coming off of a torn quadricep, you have to wonder what kind of form he will be when the regular season rolls around. That is by no means an injury to shrug at. McGlinchey suffered a significant injury. Who knows how he will bounce back and be able to return to normal.

For his sake, he is going to need to return to his natural form and then some. McGlinchey is due for a contract extension at the conclusion of the season. And surely the 49ers are going to use this season to determine his value. Because of his torn quadricep, the 49ers likely won't use that much of his performances prior to his injury because an injury like that changes a lot.

In a season where the offensive line is extremely questionable outside of Trent Williams, McGlinchey desperately needs to be that constant. He needs to be that anchor so the 49ers can put their concerted efforts toward stabilizing the interior. Otherwise, if McGlinchey has issues, this could be a long season for Lance.

So much is riding on the shoulders of McGlinchey this season. No one else faces the mountain of pressure he feels other than Lance. He needs to produce for his second contract and show his injury is a thing of the past. Whether it is with the 49ers or not after this season, he could see himself falling as a viable starter in the league if his performance shrinks or his injury proves a hindrance.