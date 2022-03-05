Who is the “Dream” Free Agent for the 49ers?

There is a free agent that is more fantasy than reality for the 49ers. Who is that free agent?

Dreaming can be fun or a torment.

NFL teams can relate to that in free agency. They can see a free agent that they really want, but can’t sign for whatever reason.

There will certainly be plenty of free agents that the San Francisco 49ers will desire, but won’t be able to afford or meet the needs of. Stephon Gilmore could be one of those players who acts as the “dream” free agent of the 49ers. It would make sense given they could use an elite cornerback.

But I have another idea on who the “dream” free agent is for the 49ers.

Chandler Jones.

This is a “dream” free agent I believe the 49ers would want, along with one I’d advocate for as well, but can’t have. There is nothing the 49ers love more than building in the trenches. Kyle Shanahan has spoken about it multiple times. He believes the key to a successful defense and team overall is a strong pass rush.

Just look at how 2019 worked when the 49ers acquired Dee Ford. It would be amazing to see Nick Bosa and Jones paired together. In fact, I could see the NFL abolishing the signing because of how unfair it would be. It’s that crazy of an idea to have Bosa and Jones together. If the 49ers were to get Jones, then they wouldn’t need to go after a prominent cornerback. They could roll out Ambry Thomas and allow him to further develop at ease with a dominant pass rush.

Why I don’t see Jones ever being a reality with the 49ers, hence the “dream” free agent label, is because he’s going to demand the bag this free agency period. And that isn’t something the 49ers would or could do. Having Dee Ford taking a chunk of the salary cap, along with other defensive linemen who need to be re-signed, hurts those chances. If the 49ers wanted Jones, they would be sacrificing other areas of need to improve.

While I think it’s highly unlikely, I don’t think it’s impossible to bring Jones in. He would still get good compensation, probably not the best versus others, from the 49ers, play in an elite defense along with Bosa, and get to stay in a division that’s he’s been dominating since he entered it.

Man, just thinking about this makes me want to keep speaking it into existence for entertainment purposes. Alas, I just don’t see it happening.

Who is your “dream” free agent for the 49ers?