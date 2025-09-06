Who the San Francisco 49ers will start at safety in Week 1
The San Francisco 49ers have a tough decision to make when it comes to their starting safety position. It appears that Jason Pinnock will start at free safety, but the team is still deciding between Ji’Ayir Brown and rookie Marques Sigle.
Will the San Francisco 49ers start Marques Sigle or Ji'Ayir Brown?
The team has Brown listed as the starter on the depth chart, but Kyle Shanahan may have hinted that Sigle will be in their plans soon, potentially as soon as this week.
The reason to start Brown is rather simple. He is the more experienced player. Brown has 18 starts over the last two years and can jump in for week one and have the higher floor. Marques Sigle flashed in the preseason, but this is a sixth-round rookie.
There is always that chance that San Francisco found a star, but it is just as likely that he had a fun summer and would fizzle when the games get real. The 49ers may not be in a position to test that, either.
They are likely going to start rookies Mykel Williams and Upton Stout. Renardo Green is still in Year 2 and only started toward the end of his rookie year. Rookies C.J. West and Alfred Collins will often play up front, and with Jordan Elliott, Kalia Davis, and Dee Winters in the mix, Brown is already one of the most experienced starters of the group, and he was only drafted in 2023.
The team can only start so many rookies or inexperienced players before the unit is too weak. When some guys upfront find their footing, and if they feel good about Stout and Green, then they could begin to mix Sigle in, who will also be more experienced at that time.
On the flip side, even in the case of Brown, it ends with Sigle likely stepping in before the season ends. Yes, there is a chance it blows up in your face, there is also a much better chance that Sigle hits the ground running and never looks back than there is that this is the year it really clicks for Brown.
If Sigle struggles and the defense cannot sustain the youth, then they can push Brown back in. If Sigle hits, the upside is worth the risk.
It will be interesting to see who starts at safety in week one and then contrast this with who starts in Week 18, because Malik Mustapha will be back, and the room may look a lot different.