Kyle Shanahan Speaks for First Time Since 49ers Re-Signed Dre Greenlaw

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out for the first time on the team’s decision to re-sign linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million contract to return to the Bay after leaving at the end of the 2024 season. He originally signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos, but the team released him just one year into the contract after he played only eight games in 2025.

Kyle Shanahan's message to Dre Greenlaw - 'He's right back at home'

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) on the sidelines prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The door was open in free agency, and the 49ers front office took it, reestablishing their linebacker corps with Greenlaw alongside Fred Warner, a partnership that had been formidable from 2019 until Greenlaw’s departure.

The third and fifth-round picks formed what many considered the strongest linebacker duo in the league by most metrics. On defense, the 49ers are also addressing a need that saw significant roster turnover throughout 2025 due to a high number of injuries.

Speaking to reporters after the move was confirmed, Shanahan made it clear how much the linebacker means to both the locker room and the defensive unit.

“Very excited. Dre is one of my favorite players ever — people ever," Shanahan told NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Jennifer Lee Chan.

"We were heartbroken that we lost him last year, but it was just a year away, and he’s right back at home and we are very excited.

“It’s special [to have Greenlaw and Warner back together]. Those guys went through a lot together. They have a special friendship, and Dre is special to all of us -- so, pumped to get his family back.”

The reunion comes as a no-brainer move for both sides after Greenlaw suffered his Achilles injury during the Super Bowl.

He has played only 10 games over the past two seasons, but the move allows him to reintegrate into the defense and help push the team into the new season with momentum.

The deal works well for both sides, and Greenlaw still has plenty to offer in the league. He is only 28, so the 49ers' signing him provides confidence that this could develop into a multi-year partnership again.

Greenlaw has long been one of the emotional leaders of the defense, bringing energy, speed and physicality to the linebacker position. If he can stay healthy, the reunion could prove to be one of the smartest moves San Francisco has made this offseason.