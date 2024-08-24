Who Will the 49ers Retain for Final Roster Cuts at CB?
The cornerback position finally seems to have some all-around quality to it for the San Francisco 49ers. That means it only makes it that much tougher to decide which players will make the final roster.
All-Pro Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, and Isaac Yiadom are the four locks. That will leave at least two more spots for the 49ers to consider. The players who they'll look at are Rock Ya-Sin, Samuel Womack III, Darrell Luter Jr., Ambry Thomas, and Chase Lucas.
Who will thee 49ers retain for final roster cuts at CB?
Let's start by utilizing the process of elimination. Lucas is not going to make it. He's been strictly a training camp player to get through this portion of the season. Thomas is going to end up being placed on the shelf since he has a broken forearm. That leaves Ya-Sin, Womack, and Luter.
Ya-Sin will end up being the player the 49ers give one spot to. If there is one thing the 49ers love it's having veterans. He's a player that Kyle Shanahan will trust more if he ever has to play. That leaves one final spot for one of their young players.
Luter will likely get the nod as he's demonstrated to be a bit better in coverage. This preseason he allowed six catches on 14 targets with a passer rating of 31 allowed and one interception tallied. Womack on the other hand allowed nine catches on 16 targets with a passer rating of 96.4 allowed.
Luter should get the nod, while Womack sees his way to the practice squad. The starting lineup is set with Ward, Lenoir, and Green, but Green could lose it to Yiadom if he starts to falter.