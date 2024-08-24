Who Will the 49ers Retain for Final Roster Cuts at WR?
The preseason has finally concluded. That means the next step for the San Francisco 49ers is to begin making final roster cuts. Some decisions at each position will be easier than others.
One of the more difficult ones for the 49ers resides at wide receiver. Six receivers are typically what the 49ers carry onto their final 53-man roster. Four of the six spots are already set. It's undoubtedly going to be Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall.
Although, you have to wonder if Pearsall begins the season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. He's missed a lot of time due to a shoulder injury. It'll take time for him to be ready. As of now, he will make it as if he is healthy. The 49ers aren't too concerned with it. So, the 49ers have to figure out their final two spots after Pearsall.
Who will the 49ers retain for the final roster cuts at wide receiver?
Veteran Chris Conley is the most likeliest to earn that fifth spot. He's proven to be a dependable player for the 49ers on both the offense and special teams. Most importantly, he's a player that Kyle Shanahan trusts. That is critical for a wide receiver to have and Conley has it. He's practically been a lock to make the roster for a while now.
That leaves the final spot at wide receiver. The remaining options are Jacob Cowing, Ronnie Bell, Danny Gray, and Trent Taylor. Pretty tough decision right? In all seriousness, it's not. Cowing is the obvious choice. He demonstrated an impressive ability in his two preseason performances. Both as a wide receiver and as a punt returner.
Conley and Cowing are most likely the two receivers the 49ers will retain. Bell has been a roller coaster all training camp and preseason long. Gray is underwhelming and Taylor is... well he's just a guy. One or two of these players will be on the practice squad. The 49ers have themselves a pretty sweet group of receivers entering 2024.