Does Ricky Pearsall's Injury Pressure the 49ers to Extend Brandon Aiyuk?
The 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 specifically to create leverage over Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk wants a contract extension that's apparently worth more than $30 million per season and the 49ers aren't eager to give it to him. So the 49ers drafted Pearsall to potentially replace Aiyuk or to convince him to accept a lower offer.
But Pearsall has a shoulder injury and it's unclear how severe it is. He hasn't practiced since Aug. 6 and has reaggravated it twice since he initially suffered the injury before the draft. Now it seems possible that Pearsall could miss Week 1 against the New York Jets.
If Pearsall's injury is serious and he's facing a long recovery timeline, would the 49ers feel more pressure to get a deal done with Aiyuk now and get him back on the field for Week 1? Because if Aiyuk doesn't play Week 1, it's unclear who would replace him in the starting lineup. Robbie Chosen clearly isn't an option. Chris Conley doesn't seem like much of one, either. The 49ers could start rookie fourth-round pick Jacob Cowing, but he has played only one preseason game. It's unclear how good he really is and if he's ready for a big role on a Super Bowl contender.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan will speak to the media after the 49ers' final preseason game against the Raiders and surely will answer questions about the specifics of Pearsall's injury. If his report is dire, don't be surprised if Aiyuk is back in the 49ers' facility pronto.