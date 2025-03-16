Why the 49ers Could be Targeting LSU OT Will Campbell in Round 1
The 49ers have to draft an offensive tackle this year.
Jaylon Moore, their swing tackle, just signed with the Chiefs. Colton McKivitz, their right tackle, is subpar and will be a free agent in 2026. And Trent Williams, their left tackle, missed seven games last season and will turn 37 in July.
The 49ers could wait until Round 5 to draft an offensive tackle considering that's where they got Moore and McKivitz. But if they want a really good offensive tackle, one who could replace Williams at left tackle when he gets injured or retires, they almost certainly have to take that player with the 11th pick in Round 1.
And that player could be LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.
Will Campbell is an elite prospect with outstanding film and terrific speed and quickness. Until the NFL Draft Combine, he was considered a top-five pick. But then we learned has 32 5/8-inch arms, which are short for offensive tackles. Suddenly, he could fall to the 49ers, and they absolutely could take him.
Other teams might be turned off by Campbell's short arms, but I doubt the 49ers will be. The run blocks in the outside-zone scheme require foot quickness far more than arm length.
Just look at the Rams. They run a similar scheme as the 49ers, and their left tackle, Alaric Jackson, who just got a three-year, $57 million extension, has 32 1/2-inch arms. And he's terrific.
If Campbell falls to the 49ers, expect them to run to the podium and pick him.
Read more
Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel