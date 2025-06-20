Why the 49ers Didn't Sign Cornerback Jaire Alexander
The 49ers are confusing.
They currently have more than $46 million in cap space -- second most in the NFL -- and yet they're counting on five to six rookies to start on defense this year. You'd think they'd start some starting-caliber veterans just in case some of the rookies aren't ready right away because, you know, they're rookies.
And yet, the 49ers didn't seem to make an attempt to sign free agent cornerback Jaire Alexander after the Packers released him last week. Instead, Alexander signed a one-year, $4 million deal wth the Ravens. The 49ers certainly could have afforded to pay him.
This week, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco went on KNBR to explain why the 49ers didn't sign Alexander.
"The 49ers have their starters," Maiocco said. "So, I think that a guy like Alexander would have to come to the 49ers on backup money, and with the understanding of, hey, you're our third guy.
"So, I don't think that they would have been in the market necessarily to pay a guy starting money, and a guy who thinks he's coming in as the starter as long as he's healthy. I'm sure Jaire Alexander is at a point in his career where—and rightfully so—he considers himself a starter.
"But I think, for the 49ers, where they are with the salary cap and everything else, they weren't going to go out and pay another guy to come in with the starter's money that it takes to sign a guy when you already have Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir."
Maiocco makes good points, but the Ravens have their starters as well. Those starters are Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins, and they're better than Lenoir and Green. And yet, the Ravens still signed Alexander to be their No. 3 cornerback.
Right now, the 49ers' No. 3 cornerback is Tre Brown, who's not nearly as good as Alexander. They also have Upton Stout, who's a rookie.
I have a feeling the 49ers will regret not signing Alexander when he was available.