Why 49ers front office isn't panicking over wide receiver injuries
The San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver depth chart has been a problem for a few weeks now, and the unit keeps getting thinner. However, while they have signed journeymen stop gaps like Robbie Chosen, Andy Isabella, and Equanimeous St. Brown, they have not gotten serious about making a move at the position.
Should the San Francisco 49ers sign a legitimate veteran receiver?
The team saw Keenan Allen sign elsewhere, while Amari Cooper, Gabe Davis, and Tyler Boyd remain free agents. Why have the 49ers not been involved in adding someone who can take legitimate snaps?
For as murky as the wide receiver room looks, there are still not many players who will miss significant chunks of time. Brandon Aiyuk is out with his ACL injury and will likely miss six weeks to start the year. Demarcus Robinson appears to be on track to be suspended for week one, but we do not know how much longer. Anything more than four games would be excessive.
Beyond those two, everyone is on track to suit up for week one. Ricky Pearsall has been healthy, and while Jauan Jennings has a contract and minor injury, deadlines tend to spur action, and this could be a Nick Bosa situation where he signs at the last moment and plays. You would think that if San Francisco did not see it that way, they would do something.
They would like one of Aiyuk or Robinson to cap things off, but despite dealing with injuries, neither Jacob Cowing nor Jordan Watkins is declared out for week one yet. The team would much rather see their draft picks get a chance as a number three rather than a veteran who will not be in the mix.
Even with those two hurt, Russell Gage is looking good coming back from an injury and has been with the team. Signing any of these veterans brings about the same impact as a fully healthy Gage and may not be worth the time.
If Pearsall stays healthy and they remain optimistic on Jennings, they just need one of Cowing, Watkins, or Gage to stay healthy enough to get them through the Robinson suspension. Robinson is a capable depth receiver who can get them through the time when Aiyuk is healthy.
With so many of these names missing time in the dog days of August, it makes sense why fans would want the team to do something. However, by the start of the regular season, the room will not be completely healthy, but it should be capable enough that they do not need to make these more costly moves.