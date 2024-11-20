Why 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Hasn't Lived Up to his Father's Legacy
Kyle Shanahan has lost three Super Bowls -- one as offensive coordinator for the Falcons and two as head coach for the 49ers.
Mike Shanahan, Kyle's father, won three Super bowls -- one as offensive coordinator for the 49ers and two as head coach for the Broncos.
What did Mike do differently than Kyle?
Mike had two Hall of Fame quarterbacks -- Steve Young and John Elway. And yet, when Mike had second-half leads in those Super Bowls, he ran the freaking ball. In 1994, the 49ers ran the ball 51.4 percent of the time in the second half against the Chargers, and that was with Jerry Rice on the field. In 1997, the Broncos ran the ball 63.9 percent of the time in the second half against the Packers. And in 1998, the Broncos ran the ball a whopping 66.7 percent of the time in the second half against the Falcons.
The result: Three Lombardi Trophies for Mike.
Now let's see what Kyle did in the second half of his Super Bowl appearances.
2016: 9 runs, 18 passes (33.3% runs).
2019: 10 runs, 21 passes (32.3% runs).
2023: 11 runs, 17 passes (39.3% runs).
Keep in mind, Kyle had leads after halftime in all three of those games, and he did not have a Hall of Fame quarterback in any of them. Instead, he had outstanding running backs such as Raheem Mostert and Christian McCaffrey. So why the heck did Kyle pass so much when his father would have run the ball?
Because Kyle isn't his father. Kyle is Kyle.
He beat himself every time. And that's why he has no Lombardi Trophies.