Why 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Still has Confidence in Jake Moody
SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan still believes in Jake Moody.
Moody missed three field goals this past Sunday during the 49ers' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He nearly cost the 49ers the game. But on the final play of the game, despite missing three field goals in a row, he made the game-winner. Which means technically, he was the hero.
"No one has a perfect game, ever, that I've seen," said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. "I mean kickers, I guess, can because you're just judged on your attempts. But I mean just most football players, there are so many highs and lows that go in a game. Sometimes it could be in front of everybody, which usually is a quarterback or a missed tackle, a corner getting beat on something, a receiver dropping a ball, a penalty. But all that stuff's going to happen. It's about wiping it out and going to the next play, good or bad. I've had so many guys have such a good, I've been around guys who, it's the opposite too. You’re unbelievable for three quarters, you do all this good stuff, you're feeling good, great about yourself and then you don't look the ball in and then you drop it on a crucial play in the fourth. And that's all anyone remembers and that's all the team remembers, because that's one that looks like it costs the game. So everything is about not being too high or too low and just staying even keel and worrying about whatever happened once you get in the locker room and watch the tape.”
Despite having the worst game of his life, Moody managed to find the confidence and focus to make the kick that mattered.
Of course, if he keeps missing kicks, the 49ers will have no choice but to replace him. But for now, his story has a happy ending.