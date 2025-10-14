Why the 49ers must prioritize offensive line in the next draft
Kyle Shanahan has made clear he prefers to draft players that touch the ball or rush the passer, so he kicks the can on the offensive line. Can he afford to do that yet again in the 2026 draft?
Christian McCaffrey has a career low of 3.1 yards per carry, both quarterbacks are injured, Trent Williams is regressing, and the Niners haven’t drafted an offensive tackle in five years.
It’s time. It’s been time for several years. Now the problem is so acute, Shanahan must draft a lineman, or three. Early.
Is this a good draft for tackles?
It’s deep where the Niners need it to be, mid-1st through the 2nd, with two in the late 3rd.
I have the 49ers going 10-7, which is around the 20th pick in the draft. The range with another win or loss puts the pick at 15-25. Penciling in 20 using current draft projections:
1. Trevor Goosby (Texas) 6-7/312. Projection: 16-40. Pass>Run. Stats: He’s allowed one sack and eight pressures. The sack and three of the pressures came against Oklahoma’s outstanding defensive line. Profile: Goosby is fast, 25 mph on the GPS, which likely puts him atop the Niner wish list. Fast linemen rise at the Combine, and that could put Goosby out of reach. He’s explosive, athletic, with long arms, mirrors well, but his pad level is too high. He needs to add power and leverage in the run game. Goosby’s strengths are what the Niners value most.
2. Caleb Lomu (Utah) 6-6/308. Projection: 12-24. Pass>>Run. Stats: He hasn’t allowed a sack and has only given up five pressures on 167 pass snaps. Only two sacks against last year. Profile: Lomu recovers and resets well, has good feet and balance, quick and fluid in the outside zone. Arms aren’t the ideal length. He finishes well but needs to add power. #23 Utah plays #15 BYU Saturday.
3. Isaiah World (Oregon) 6-8/312. Projection 25-40. Run>Pass. Stats: one sack and two pressures allowed. Had an 81+ PFF run blocking grade vs. Penn State, but a 61 against Indiana. Profile: Inconsistent. Quick, aggressive, long arms. Has footwork and balance issues, and had trouble anchoring against Penn State. Ton of penalties, 29 in two years. High upside, but there will be growing pains in the NFL.
Picked ahead of them: Spencer Fano (Utah), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Francis Mauigoa (Miami).
2nd-3rd: Blake Miller (Clemson) 6-6/315. Flexible, sinks his hips well, low pad level, good feet and balance. Low penalties. Track and wrestling background. Needs more strength in the run game.
What about inside?
Center:
1. Connor Lew (Auburn) 6-3/303. Projection: 22-40. The top-ranked center, but he hasn’t been dominant so far this season. Profile: Low pad level, high IQ, technically sound, good balance and hands. Young. Needs to bulk up, a little light.
2. Jake Slaughter (Florida) 6-4.5/294. Projection: 30-60. Getting buzz as the top-performing center this year. Profile: Explosive get-off, athletic, gets to the 2nd level in a hurry. Smart technique, good in space, solid footwork and balance. Needs to bulk up, too light, loses to power and length. Smart with get-off will appeal to the Niners if he’s still there in the 2nd.
After that, its question marks on arm length, weight, and power.
Guard:
1. Gennings Dunker (Iowa) 6-5/316. Projection: 25-55. A tackle that has to move inside, the best mauler in the class. Profile: Bulldozer. Speed with balance, pulls well, strong hands and core, good agility, track and wrestling background. Below average length arms. A 2nd round option at guard, he doesn’t have the arms or kick slide for an NFL tackle.
Dunker is the best fit for the Niners; after him at guard, its incomplete players with some holes in their game. Guard will need the Senior Bowl and the Combine to sort out who’s NFL ready and which tackles need to move inside.
What other positions and players?
All of these players would require a slight move up to around 13-17.
Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) is the only 1st round back. 6-0/214, run/catch versatility.
Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon) 6-3/245 athletic and productive tight end.
Jermod McCoy (Tennessee) 6-0/193 top corner.
Several edges, DBs, and receivers are best available around the Niners pick range.
Will the Niners go all-in at OL in the draft?
The encouraging aspect is the Niners finally took a page from Bill Walsh in this year’s draft. Don’t just throw a pick at a position group; fix the problem.
In 1980, the Niners were next to last in the league in passing yards and pass TDs against. The secondary was Dwight Hicks and little else. So, in the 1981 Draft, Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott in the 1st, imo the most underrated Niner Eric Wright elite cover corner in the 2nd, solid strong safety Carlton Williamson in the 3rd. Problem fixed. 1981 Super Bowl champions.
Shanahan and John Lynch need to learn from that and use the 1981 fix the problem draft approach at offensive line. In my view, that’s Goosby or Lomu in the first, Slaughter or Dunker in the second.