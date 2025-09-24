Why the 49ers are Unlikely to Make a Trade in Response to Nick Bosa's Injury
Losing Nick Bosa for the season is extremely depressing for the San Francisco 49ers.
However, they must not sit in despair. They have to move on from that loss and move forward. One way to move forward is by figuring out how to shrink the hole Bosa is leaving.
Trading for a defensive end could help do the trick if the 49ers aren't confident in their roster. But acquiring a pass rusher is an unlikely move for the 49ers to make in response to Bosa's injury.
Don't expect the 49ers to trade for a defensive end
Since the offseason started for the 49ers, they've made it a point of emphasis to be frugal. Spending resources to boost the team is not their focus after being one of the top teams in recent years.
That's why they weren't active in free agency and used all of their draft picks without any trades. They wanted a bunch of new, young players on cheap contracts.
They're not going to find that on the trade market. Any pass rusher who can be acquired won't come cheap, or it'll be out of the 49ers' price range.
Bosa being out for the season is a situation where the 49ers' salary cap personnel will let out a sigh and give a shrug, indicating "Tough luck. Oh well."
Besides, the 49ers invested a first-round pick in Mykel Williams. Now, they didn't draft him primarily for his pass-rushing skills.
But through three games, he's shown to make an impact as a pass rusher. It's possible he continues to ascend, even without Bosa, and becomes a superb player.
If the 49ers do acquire a pass rusher, does this player take away the momentum Williams has been building? Can this newly acquired player complement Williams?
The 49ers must ensure that the cost of bringing in a new player doesn't slow down Williams. He is the future of the franchise. In any case, don't anticipate any trade being made soon, if at all.
The only scenario where a trade becomes increasingly likely is if the 49ers defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams. They will be a 5-0 team with those wins.
Expectations for 2025 will change, and they will recognize they have a special opportunity. Even then, I'm not too confident the 49ers will do that, and it's because of their frugal mindset this year.
Before this season, I would've fully expected the 49ers to scout the market. But with the theme being to keep their wallets closed, it's unlikely they make a move.