Ji’Ayir Brown Shares Who Has the Strongest Impact on the 49ers’ Defense

Ji'Ayir Brown produced one of his best-ever games in red and gold against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

He made two crucial, perfectly timed interceptions in pivotal situations and contributed five tackles. Without him stepping up, the outcome of the match would have looked very different.

In fact, the entire defense collectively impressed. While the Carolina Panthers don’t boast a strong offense, the unit ensured the 49ers crossed the finish line after Brock Purdy’s three interceptions limited the offensive production.

But Brown credits a fellow 49er as the biggest influence on the secondary, even though he hasn’t taken the field since Week 6.

Fred Warner never fails to impress with his leadership

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) stands on the sideline during warmups prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.

Fred Warner has not touched a football since picking up his season-ending ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

Yet, even from the sidelines, he continues to show exactly why he embodies this organization. He turned up to the Levi's for Week 7, and he still continues to be in and around the building.

But now Brown has revealed that Warner’s extended presence, not just on game days, has been instrumental in keeping the secondary locked in and motivated.

"Fred [Warner] set the standard, Fred set the standard since day one, since I walked in here. Everyone knows what Fred's about," Brown shared on Bay Area radio show KNBR.

"Everyone knows how Fred handles his business, which is top-notch. Everybody knows how he goes about his day, so the amount of respect Fred has in the building, just having him around, even when he's not playing, guys can feel that energy off of him.

"Guys can feel that kind of accountability that he holds towards the defense and each and every player.

"He still talks to us throughout the week about how the game went, and what we seen, and what plays he feels like we could have made, and what plays we left out there.

"So, he's still being that leader even though he's not on the field, and having him around has been huge."

With Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and first-rounder Mykel Williams all sidelined for the season, the 49ers have turned to their youth to carry the load, and the team has a 4-2 record without its two biggest defensive operators.

Brown believes that despite the massive setback 49ers have what it takes to reach the Super Bowl this year, with the championship game set to take place on home turf at Levi’s Stadium.

"These guys, they were up for the challenge. A lot of guys, they hang their head on what they don't have. These guys was like, 'We got enough to go win. We got enough to make the Super Bowl, even,'" Brown shared.

