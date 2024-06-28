Why Brandon Aiyuk Appeared on The Pivot Podcast
Is he looking for attention?
That is probably one of the questions being asked about why Brandon Aiyuk appeared on The Pivot Podcast on Friday. Aiyuk was asked a lot of questions with the majority revolving around his contract negotiations with the San Francisco 49ers.
It makes sense since that is the only reason Aiyuk is a hot topic of discussion in the first place. On the podcast Aiyuk was fairly transparent about the negotiations he is having with the 49ers. There were some displeasures he cited like with the numbers he was looking for being leaked. Seeing him be so transparent was a bit surprising to me.
His appearance on The Pivot Podcast alone was actually a surprise, so why did Aiyuk decide to agree to be interviewed? Well, he wants to clear the air from his perspective and set the record straight. That is what I took from his interview on the podcast.
It seems as if most of the information that has been put out there regarding the contract negotiations has been done so by the 49ers. So, nothing has really been told from his side and that looks to be what he was aiming for in why he did this interview. I think Aiyuk is done with being patient and wants to take matters into his own hands.
That is why he says at one point in the interview that he uses social media as a way to gain leverage. He believes that the posts, the comments, and even this interview will aid him. I don't really see how it does help him, but at least he is trying to get his side of the story out there and be transparent about it.
Training camp begins in one month for the 49ers where Aiyuk's status will be the top situation to keep an eye on.