Why Christian McCaffrey’s Comments on the 49ers’ ‘Character’ Matter
After Week 5 of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers hold a 4-1 overall record and sit atop the NFC West with a perfect 3-0 divisional mark.
From the outside, it’s one of the best starts the 49ers could hope for this season. Heavily overlooked heading into the game against the Los Angeles Rams, they fought tooth and nail to pick up the dub.
Yet behind the scenes, it feels nothing less than miraculous that they hold such a strong record despite injuries threatening to derail their season.
What Christian McCaffrey Says About the 49ers’ ‘Character’
Amidst injuries plaguing both sides of the ball, running back Christian McCaffrey stands out as one of the few players on the current roster to avoid significant setbacks this regular season.
After a challenging 2024 campaign, where things seemed to go from bad to worse, his ability to stay healthy is a testament to his dedication and commitment to the craft.
Postgame, McCaffrey applauded the team’s character and resilience in securing crucial wins to get over the line.
"I love the character of this team," McCaffrey said to reporters. "It's hard. When you've got guys who are changing positions on a short week, and having to learn an offense, and they just showed up a couple weeks ago, that's not easy.
"You've got a quarterback who's fighting through some stuff and also getting the nod on Monday in a short week.
"There's so many things that happen in this league, and I always say the NFL is like the best reality show, because there's so many different things that happen throughout a week. It makes it so entertaining.
"But for us players, man, it's just, you go out there and you give it your all, and whatever happens, happens. And when you're on a team like this, with this kind of character, it makes it a lot of fun."
A mini-rebuild has made a huge difference
The 49ers have now won four games by one possession, a stark contrast to the team they were in 2024.
The energy from the rookies has made a significant difference. Having a reliable kicker is a refreshing change. Bringing back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator has also been a key factor in the team’s ability to close out games.
The Niners seem unstoppable, even when facing setbacks. With a short turnaround between Weeks 4 and 5 behind them, the extended break before Week 6 might welcome back crucial players like George Kittle.