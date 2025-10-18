Why the Falcons could be Mac Jones' biggest test yet with the 49ers
Mac Jones is likely to feature again at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.
Everything points in that direction, as head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that both Mac Jones and Brock Purdy are healthier. However, Purdy's turf toe injury could worsen, potentially affecting him in a similar way to his previous start.
Though the final decision is still pending, starting Jones again would likely be the right decision.
Mac Jones stresses Falcons game preparation
The Atlanta Falcons are not a team to underestimate, especially given that they’ve allowed just 253.4 total yards per game. This is an area Jones should consider, especially since he’s posted significantly more yardage and completions in recent starts.
Despite battling knee and oblique injuries, he's been able to grind out results and is 3-1 as starter. His improved health is a positive sign as he prepares to combat a tough Falcons defense.
When asked by reporters if he feels his performances are getting better, he said: “Yeah, absolutely. Every day you’re growing, you’re learning. In this system it’s a lot.
"Every game plan’s different and I try to take it day-by-day and each week’s a new week for me, for everybody.
"And I go out there with a clean slate and know that I have to earn it every day at practice. And we’ve had two good days and practice execution becomes game reality.
"So, I understand that. Me being out there practicing is important and everybody too, everyone’s dealing with stuff. But definitely feel like each week is a challenge, especially this week.
"I think Atlanta’s kind of off to like a historic start here on their defense. They’re really, really good. So, we have to be ready to play.”
Mac Jones statistics with 49ers so far
Across his four games, Jones has thrown for 1,252 yards with a 67.3% completion rate. Given the injuries he’s been dealing with, it has to be said — he’s certainly doing enough to get his team over the line.
He’s posted six touchdowns and three interceptions, but his level still leaves room for improvement.
The organization always values having a strong backup quarterback, and it’s clear the franchise has gotten the most out of Jones while revitalizing his career.
As Purdy closes in on a comeback, the franchise has already gotten the most out of the $7 million contract Jones signed in the offseason.