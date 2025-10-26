Why George Kittle is the key to the 49ers beating the Houston Texans
The 49ers and Texans limp into this game undermanned as both teams will play without their top two receivers. The 49ers are accustomed to playing short-handed at this point, but it’s increasingly challenging this time by removing Bryce Huff from the defense and wondering where their pass rush will come from.
49ers on Offense
Houston has one of the league’s most talented defensive lines and a balanced, smart, defense behind them. Kyle Shanahan’s game plan will once again require Mac Jones to beat the rush by getting the ball out quickly in a short passing attack.
With a week of practice, George Kittle will be closer to game shape and should be a part of the passing game this time. With Kittle’s return, the running game finally got untracked last week. Houston has a stouter defense than Atlanta’s lighter speed-based group, but is only average against the run. The Texans rank 10th in rushing yards allowed per game.
The Texans rank 4th in total defense and 7th in takeaway differential, led by seven interceptions. Safety Jalen Pitre has three. They are vulnerable in the red zone, 27th in red zone touchdown percentage of 66.7%
Shanahan, as always, will look to attack the linebackers in this game with Kittle and Christian McCaffrey on the ground, in the air, and in the red zone. Houston has given up seven touchdowns to running backs in six games, but they are the league’s best at RB receiving yards against. Kittle facing his former 49er teammate Azeez Al-Shaair will be a key matchup.
Rookie Jordan Watkins finally gets to see the field. He has the skill set to fill a Deebo Samuel role, get him the ball in the space and he can utilize his breakaway speed with slants, screens, and jet sweeps.
The key is Jones beating the pass rush. The Houston defense is built around its front four getting pressure. Take that away and the 49ers can build long sustained drives and convert in the red zone against this defense. McCaffrey should have success on the ground, but could be limited in the air.
Houston on Offense
The Texans are their own worst enemy on offense due to a league-worst offensive line, and a coordinator who hasn’t hit his stride yet this season. That combination has led to a down year for C.J. Stroud.
He’ll be without his starting receivers and will need to turn to tight end Dalton Schultz and rookie slot receiver Jaylin Noel. Schultz had ten catches for 98 yards against Seattle last week but has yet to get in the end zone. Noel had four catches for 77 yards against the Seattle secondary, including a long of 29.
The running game is anemic due to the poor line. Last week, the Texans RBs had 15 carries for 31 yards. Stroud has the longest run from scrimmage this year at 30.
Without receivers Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, the Texans lose their best big-play threats and will struggle to land explosive plays. If the Niner defense can take away explosives, the Texans OL will be more exposed.
Robert Saleh was able to generate a pass rush through simulated pressure and well-timed blitzes. Without Huff, the blitz rate may need to go up.
Prediction (3-4)
The Texans defense is solid, which could limit the scoring, but the Niners should have some success in the red zone. It’s the usual Mac Jones game plan, this time with Kittle in better shape. Houston relies on the pass and will need to use Schultz to move the sticks and hope to get some big plays from Noel.
I have the Niners moving the ball consistently in a mix of runs and short passes to set up Eddy Pineiro field goals for the win.