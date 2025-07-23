Why Jauan Jennings is Participating at 49ers Training Camp

All 49ers

Jauan Jennings could've easily held out or held in, but instead he showed up and participated. Here is why.

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
It seemed like a lock that Jauan Jennings would either hold out or hold in from 49ers training camp.

Jennings is searching for a contract extension from the 49ers as he enters the final year of his deal. He also reportedly demanded a trade if the 49ers didn't, which Kyle Shanahan shot down on Tuesday.

In any case, Jennings was primed to be inactive for practice. However, not only did he show up to Day 1 of training camp practice, but he also participated.

There are three reasons that can explain why Jennings is participating at 49ers training camp.

Brandon Aiyuk's situation

Jennings saw firsthand how ugly Brandon Aiyuk's situation got. Now, much of the ugliness is Aiyuk's own doing thanks to his social media shenanigans.

Even if Jennings did hold out or hold in, he probably isn't taking to social media. Either way, refusing to partake in training camp practice is a distraction nonetheless.

49ers potentially assured him

It's very possible the 49ers gave Jennings some assurances. They could've told Jennings that if he shows up and participates, it will only increase his chances of getting a contract extension.

Or, it could be the sticking point that entices the 49ers to finalize a deal with him. The 49ers need their players to show up despite their being contract disputes.

With Jennings showing up, he has helped steer the standard towards how the 49ers want it. As a result, the 49ers may reward him with his extension, which could be the assurance they gave him.

Betting on himself

Jennings doesn't seem to be the type of player who wants to turn away from playing football. The energy he brings to the field on game day is the same he brings on the practice field.

There are several videos of Jennings from Day 1 of training camp where he's dancing and exuding positive body language. He lives for this sport because he loves it, so why miss out?

Besides, he will be betting on himself by showing up, whether the 49ers give him his deal or not. Plus, Jennings will want to avoid being rusty as other players have been when they held out of practice.

