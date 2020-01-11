Why K’Waun Williams is the 49ers’ X-Factor Against the Vikings

Advancing to the NFC title game is right within the grasp of the San Francisco 49ers.

In order to reach it, the 49ers will have to first handle their business Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings in the first ever divisional playoff game at Levi’s Stadium. If the 49ers want to defeat the Vikings, their stars have to show up.

From Jimmy Garoppolo to Nick Bosa, each and every big time player needs to have the game of their lives. However, it isn’t just the big names that need to have a strong outing. Players who aren’t as recognized and even overlooked at times will need to perform as well. Someone who can be that X-factor for the game to go smoothly.

That player is slot cornerback K’Waun Williams.

Williams has easily been the most overlooked player on the San Francisco 49ers’ defense.

"The shark. That's what we call him." Said Dre Greenlaw regarding Williams. "He's one of them guys that just goes and hunts. You can't count out a guy like him. He's all over the ball, he's all over the field. A guy that leads by example."

His impact on the defense goes beyond what the numbers say and the numbers he has are vastly impressive. From a coverage standpoint, Williams drapes all over his receivers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Williams has held opposing offenses to the lowest average depth of target (3.8) among all cornerbacks who played at least 300 coverage snaps in 2019. Such a statistic is why he is the second highest graded slot corner in the NFL. If you look up the definition of a lock and chain, a picture of Williams will be shown.

However, he does more than play coverage at a high-level.

Williams contributes strongly in run defense and is even used to blitz from time to time. Surprisingly enough, he is profound player when called upon to blitz. It’s one of the reasons he has as many forced fumbles (4) as he does. Williams is like the Kyle Juszczyk of the defense. He plays his predominant role phenomenally, while making stellar contributions in other facets of the game.

Williams is sure to see some snaps against both Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen since both players are capable of running out of the slot. However, Williams' role could be diminished to a certain degree in this game because the Minnesota loves to run out of heavy/tight formations. The Vikings ran three-WR sets just 25% of the time this season, by far the NFL's lowest number per Phil Barber of The Santa Rose Press Democrat.

Base defense is sure to be the constant formation for the San Francisco defense on Saturday. Yet, Williams is still an X-factor for this game.

If the 49ers end up taking a sizeable lead over the Vikings, then they are going to force the Vikings into throwing often. That is where Williams comes into play. He'll have the duties of guarding one of the two prolific receivers, while also keeping in mind of any run plays and potentially being sent on a blitz. Even if the 49ers do not end up taking a huge lead, the Vikings could always adapt to the situation and throw the 49ers a curve ball.

Surely the 49ers defense is expecting Minnesota to be run heavy. The Vikings can use that to their advantage and come out picking apart the defense. In fact, I would expect that to be the case. The Vikings cannot win strictly behind the legs of Cook. At some point, they are going to have to air it out for a good portion of the game to catch the 49ers off guard. Williams and the 49ers defense will need to be ready for anything.

This is playoff football after all and the team that can adapt and adjust the best to break their tendencies more times than not emerges as the victor.