49ers Owner Jed York Gives Surprising Statement on Brandon Aiyuk

It's only a matter of time before Brandon Aiyuk departs from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

The events that have unfolded over the past year appear to have reached their climax, and with Kyle Shanahan saying the situation "will resolve itself," Aiyuk looks set to remain in red and gold until the team finds a potential trade partner or ultimately decides to release him.

However, 49ers owner Jed York hasn’t completely closed the door on Aiyuk despite everything that has unfolded in recent months.

Jed York suggests 'anything's possible'

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

York suggested there may still be a second chance, leaving open the possibility that Aiyuk could remain with the 49ers after all.

His comments indicate the team hasn’t fully ruled out that outcome, even after general manager John Lynch said in January that Aiyuk had likely played his last snap for the franchise.

"He got hurt after he got paid, and I hope he gets back healthy. Our job is to build a culture, and our job is to make sure that we bring talent into the building," shared York at the NFL's Annual Meeting.

"I'd love to be able to bring him back into the fold, and if not, I think he's a valuable asset that other people would want. And we're going to make sure that we get value and we bring talent into our building.

"I think anything’s possible. We want to make sure that we have as talented of a roster as possible.

"First and foremost, he needs to get healthy and be able to perform. I think once that happens, he's a really, really good football player.

"I don't think it helps your trade leverage," York said. "It's just he's a good football player. I think we've paid him more millions of dollars than snaps that he's had, right? I would like to see him play for us. We paid him for a reason. I think he's a really good football player.

"And when you look at the group of people that is there, especially adding guys like Mike [Evans] and Christian [Kirk], who are legit veteran people, that's a room that can absorb somebody that has had a tough go with our franchise for the last year or so.

"I think we're making sure that room is what it needs to be, and if B.A. is a part of that room, we're going to be more talented, and I have no problem with that. I hope he's doing well personally, and I hope I get to see him soon."