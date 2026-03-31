49ers Owner Jed York Gives Surprising Statement on Brandon Aiyuk
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It's only a matter of time before Brandon Aiyuk departs from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.
The events that have unfolded over the past year appear to have reached their climax, and with Kyle Shanahan saying the situation "will resolve itself," Aiyuk looks set to remain in red and gold until the team finds a potential trade partner or ultimately decides to release him.
However, 49ers owner Jed York hasn’t completely closed the door on Aiyuk despite everything that has unfolded in recent months.
Jed York suggests 'anything's possible'
York suggested there may still be a second chance, leaving open the possibility that Aiyuk could remain with the 49ers after all.
His comments indicate the team hasn’t fully ruled out that outcome, even after general manager John Lynch said in January that Aiyuk had likely played his last snap for the franchise.
"He got hurt after he got paid, and I hope he gets back healthy. Our job is to build a culture, and our job is to make sure that we bring talent into the building," shared York at the NFL's Annual Meeting.
"I'd love to be able to bring him back into the fold, and if not, I think he's a valuable asset that other people would want. And we're going to make sure that we get value and we bring talent into our building.
"I think anything’s possible. We want to make sure that we have as talented of a roster as possible.
"First and foremost, he needs to get healthy and be able to perform. I think once that happens, he's a really, really good football player.
"I don't think it helps your trade leverage," York said. "It's just he's a good football player. I think we've paid him more millions of dollars than snaps that he's had, right? I would like to see him play for us. We paid him for a reason. I think he's a really good football player.
"And when you look at the group of people that is there, especially adding guys like Mike [Evans] and Christian [Kirk], who are legit veteran people, that's a room that can absorb somebody that has had a tough go with our franchise for the last year or so.
"I think we're making sure that room is what it needs to be, and if B.A. is a part of that room, we're going to be more talented, and I have no problem with that. I hope he's doing well personally, and I hope I get to see him soon."
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal