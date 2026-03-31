Why the 49ers Aren't Lying About Reducing Christian McCaffrey's Usage

Christian McCaffrey had an insane workload for the San Francisco 49ers this past season.

No other player was utilized more than him, and the 49ers needed it. However, the 49ers can't be so reliant on McCaffrey moving forward.

Reducing his workload needs to start in 2026. Otherwise, the 49ers will cease to see an impactful version of McCaffrey.

And it seems Kyle Shanahan would acknowledge that. He has done so before, but this time around at the NFL owners meetings, he means it.

Shanahan wants to limit McCaffrey

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"I don't want Christian to have to take all that. It was amazing that he did and was able to do that," Shanahan said. "We went into the year wanting to take care of him a little bit more, but the way the offense went, and being more with the receivers and the injuries we had, it was hard to get him off, and it was cool to have him out there because he did help our offense so much. But in order for us to be the running team we want to be, in order to have Christian be as sweet as he can be throughout the whole year, we have to get some help."

Shanahan has never been this adamant about getting McCaffrey support. The same goes for McCaffrey. Look back at his exit press conference over two months ago.

Not only did he say the 2025 season was his toughest, but he said he'd welcome the 49ers bringing in another player behind him to share the touches. McCaffrey has never come close to saying that before.

For him to say that shows just how worn out he was. He doesn't want to do that anymore, and I think he realizes that if he wants to play for several more years at a high level, he needs to cut his playing time.

The 49ers realize that now, which is why Shanahan wants to get McCaffrey help. You can believe Shanahan's words this time about reducing McCaffrey's usage.

The question now is who? Who will they look to be the support for McCaffrey? The options in free agency are dried up, and going with a rookie isn't wise.

That means the 49ers will go into 2026 with Jordan James and Isaac Guerendo behind McCaffrey. Shanahan is high on James, so as long as he's healthy, he'll be the backup

Whoever it ends up being, the 49ers just need to finally commit to reducing McCaffrey's workload. Even if it's just five to eight snaps a game, it's a step in the right direction towards his preservation.

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