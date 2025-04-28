All 49ers

Why Kyle Shanahan Loves 49ers Wide Receiver Jordan Watkins

If he's as good as Shanahan says he is, he'll have an opportunity to contribute right away.

Grant Cohn

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi wideout Jordan Watkins (WO43) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi wideout Jordan Watkins (WO43) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The biggest reach in the draft for the 49ers this year was wide receiver Jordan Watkins.

Most scouting services projected him to get picked in Round 6 or 7. The 49ers took him in Round 4 with pick No. 138.

"After Tre Harris went down with injury, Watkins stepped up as the Rebels' go-to guy -- and likely was taken here because of it," writes NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "Watkins doesn't always flash his sub-4.4 speed on the field, but he fits as a back-end receiver and punt returner."

Watkins ran a 4.37 at the Combine, which probably is what put him on the 49ers' radar. Because in five years in college, he never had a 1,000-yard season, although he did average 18.5 yards per catch in 2024.

After the draft, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked what he likes about Watkins.

"Love his speed," Shanahan explained. "First thing you notice when you see a guy for the first time, you look at his 40 time, then you watch his routes at the Combine. I thought he was one of the better route runners at the Combine, just with natural receiver skills and everything. You watch his hands, he was our best graded-out guy going through the gauntlet and stuff with just true natural hands. Watched his one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl and then to how he played at Ole Miss, talking to Lane Kiffin, the whole package. We love the guy. Think he’s got a great skillset and needed to add him to the group."

Watkins just turned 23 in February. And if he's as good as Shanahan says he is, he'll have an opportunity to contribute right away as the 49ers' no. 3 receiver behind Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall.

"We're down numbers with losing Deebo Samuel," Shanahan said. "And Bradon Aiyuk might not be ready right away, we'll see how that goes. But we wanted to add a receiver in this draft. We didn't know where it would be and glad we got him."

GRANT COHN

