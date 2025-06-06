Why Mac Jones was Eager to Sign with the 49ers
On the surface, it seems strange that Mac Jones would sign with the 49ers.
They had the chance to draft him in 2021 and took Trey Lance instead. And they just gave Brock Purdy a five-year, $265 million contract. So he's the present and the future of the team, not Mac Jones.
When Sam Darnold signed with the 49ers, he did so right after Brock Purdy had UCL surgery. The 49ers didn't know if Purdy would be ready for the beginning of the season. Darnold thought he might start for the 49ers early in the season, and he signed a one-year deal.
Jones signed a two-year deal. And he's not here merely to carry a clipboard. He expects to play at some point.
This week at OTAs, Jones was asked why the 49ers are a good fit for him.
"This was a really enticing place for me seeing the production that the quarterbacks put out throughout the years in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Obviously watching Brock Purdy from afar and being a fan from afar, just the way he plays the game, very precise, very on time, cerebral. So it's all those things that I've done at some points in my career and I just want to get more consistent at that. So being here and learning from him and the coaches, not just Kyle, but everybody, all the coaches, I think it's going to really benefit me just get me back playing how I know I can play and that's to be ready when I get in there.”
Did Darnold's career resurgence entice Jones to come to the 49ers?
“For sure," Jones admitted. "Like I said, multiple quarterbacks have played in the system really well and that's the enticing part about it. And obviously I'm going to be my own person and my goal is to be ready when I have to play or if that comes up and that's all you can do is put your best foot forward every day, learn from every rep you get and every rep you don't get being back there watching Brock like I talked about. I’ve had a good OTAs so far and just have to continue to build on that.”
TRANSLATION: Lots of quarterbacks have done well in this system -- not just Purdy. Darnold had success. Jimmy Garoppolo had success. Even Nick Mullens had some success. And Jones clearly feels he has the traits that make Purdy such a good fit for this scheme.
If Garoppolo can go to a Super Bowl with this team, why can't Jones if he were pressed into duty?
That's probably what he's thinking.