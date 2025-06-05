All 49ers

Mac Jones Explains Why the 49ers Offense is So Quarterback-Friendly

In many ways, those numbers are a reflection of the system, not the quarterback.

Grant Cohn

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes the ball during the third day of an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 26, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes the ball during the third day of an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 26, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The 49ers offense is a goldmine for quarterbacks.

It got Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy paid, it saved Sam Darnold's career and got him paid elsewhere and it created a career for backup quarterback Nick Mullens.

So it's no secret why Mac Jones wanted to sign with the 49ers this offseason. He's a former first-round pick who's on his third team in five seasons. This is his last chance to show that he's worth an NFL team's time and money.

This week, I asked him what makes the 49ers' offensive scheme so quarterback-friendly.

“I think that's definitely a loaded question," Jones said. "I think they do a great job explaining what the expectation of each play is and why they're doing a certain play. And there’s nothing left up to doubt, if that makes sense. And everything's based on timing and rhythm and also playing off structure. So, it has all three elements of quarterback play. And yeah, it's really interesting to watch it and see how they see the game because it is the correct way to see it. And as you can tell, the quarterback play is very efficient.”

It sounds like the 49ers are very clear about what the 49ers want their quarterback to do on a given play. He doesn't have think much or make many decisions -- he just has to execute what he has been coached to do. That's why the 49ers don't let their quarterbacks call audibles or set pass protections at the line of scrimmage. They want their quarterbacks to focus solely on executing the play and completing the pass.

That's why all the quarterbacks on the 49ers generally put up similar numbers in terms of completion percentage and yards per pass attempt.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

