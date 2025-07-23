The good and not so good from Day 1 of 49ers training camp
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished Day 1 of training camp. Here's who stood out.
THE GOOD
1. WR Jauan Jennings.
Did not hold out or in. Showed up to practice and was a full participant. Even caught three passes during team drills. Also hugged Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch before practice and seemed genuinely happy to see them. I interpret this to mean that Jennings feels confident that the 49ers will take care of him before the season starts, either with an extension or a raise. So there's no reason to start drama. We'll see if I'm right. I'd hate to think that Jennings gave in despite having all the leverage.
2. DE Mykel Williams.
Lined up at left defensive tackle on third and long during team drills and effortlessly beat Dominick Puni before "sacking" Brock Purdy. Williams didn't actually touch Purdy -- he simply ran right by him. If you weren't staring at Williams the entire play, you would have missed it. He won his matchup almost instantly, and he beat one of the best players on the team. This guy is going to be special.
3. LB Dee Winters.
Intercepted Brock Purdy (more on him in a minute) and returned the pick for a touchdown. Winters was playing the flat in zone coverage, he read Purdy's eyes and broke early on the pass. Winters clearly is outstanding in pass coverage when he knows a pass is coming. We'll see how he performs against runs and play-action passes.
4. FS Jason Pinnock.
Also intercepted Brock Purdy (I'll get to him, don't you worry). On this play, Purdy heaved a pop fly that Pinnock dove for and caught. Pinnock is the 49ers' best healthy safety and it's not close.
5. RB Jordan James
He's extremely quick and he's a good receiver. He caught two passes during team drills and strung together multiple cuts every time he touched the ball. Which means he's not just a one-cut runner like Isaac Guerendo. James has the potential to be a starter for the 49ers when Christian McCaffrey is out.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. QB Brock Purdy.
Threw two interceptions and no touchdown passes. To be fair, he never played in the red zone, so he didn't have many opportunities to throw touchdown passes. Still, the interceptions were his fault. On the first one, a deep pass squirted out of his hand and was extremely underthrown before it got intercepted by the free safety. Maybe Purdy's hand was clammy. On the second interception, Purdy forced a pass to his first read and got picked off by Dee Winters, who was 10 yards away from him. Purdy simply isn't the same quarterback when Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams aren't on the field. When they play, Purdy is calm and takes what the defense gives him. When they don't play, he forces passes and makes mistakes. That's why his interception percentage has gone up every year of his career. Today, Williams and McCaffrey warmed up and went through positional drills but did not compete during 11-on-11 team drills.
2. WR Jacob Cowing.
Pulled his hamstring during the first 30 minutes of practice and did not return. Cowing was having a terrific offseason, but hamstring injuries usually take at least three weeks to heal, which means he could miss most of training camp. The 49ers' wide receiver room is in shambles.
3. SS Ji'Ayir Brown.
Gave up a 30-yard catch to George Kittle on the first play of practice. Afterward, Kittle said that Deommodore Lenoir was the one who busted the coverage, and that probably is true. Still, Brown was the last line of defense and was painfully slow to react. He's just slow in general. When Malik Mustapha returns, Brown should go to the bench.
4. CB Renardo Green.
Got flagged for a pass-interference penalty against Jauan Jennings, then blew a coverage while playing zone and gave up a 20-yard catch to Demarcus Robinson. Green seems to be having a tough time now that the 49ers are counting on him to start.
5. WR Equanimeous St. Brown.
Got one target and dropped it. He was running a go route up the right sideline, Mac Jones threw him the ball, St. Brown jumped too soon and the ball bounced off his hands as he landed on the ground. Not a pretty play.
6. K Jake Moody.
Made all five of his field-goal attempts, which is bad news because now the 49ers are going to talk themselves into keeping him based on a few kicks in practice when there's no pressure, and he's going to break their heart as soon as the season starts. I can feel it.