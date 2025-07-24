Nick Bosa reveals what the 49ers defense has missed
The San Francisco 49ers' defense has not been quite the same in the past couple of seasons. Neither Steve Wilks nor Nick Sorensen was able to replace DeMeco Ryans, and you can argue the 49ers' defense was even better with Robert Saleh. One player who was not shy to admit that he missed his old defensive coordinator was star edge rusher Nick Bosa. He shared what he thinks the team has lost in recent years.
Nick Bosa is happy to see Robert Saleh back with the San Francisco 49ers
Bosa, unfortunately, was injured during the 2020 season and did not get to work under Saleh during his last season, but he did win a Rookie of the Year award in 2019 with Saleh as his defensive coordinator.
The 2019 defense was one of the best defenses in team history, so it does make sense for Bosa to have fond memories. Bosa has had a lot of individual successes since then, but the entire unit has not quite been on the same page since.
The question is whether or not they can get back to it. There is almost no doubt that Saleh is going to bring a commanding presence. He is known for leading with his passion and being hard, but loving towards his players, so he will get a complete effort from them.
The question is more about if he can get them to the peak of 2019 again? With multiple rookies on the defensive line, one new starter at linebacker, and an injured safety and more, there is a chance that Saleh may right the ship this year, but not quite bring them back to his last stint yet.