Why QB Josh Dobbs Chose to Sign With the 49ers
Backup quarterback was a glorified position for the San Francisco 49ers in the last six years.
That was because former starter Jimmy Garoppolo would always miss time due to injury. Now that Brock Purdy is the guy, the need for an exceptional backup wasn't as high as in years past. But that didn't stop the 49ers from reeling Josh Dobbs.
Signing him was a pretty decent one for the 49ers because he is a proven player. The 49ers can certainly skate by for a few games if Purdy were to ever miss a bit of time. Dobbs proved to be a capable starter in those spots for both the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.
So, why did Dobbs decide to sign with the 49ers as opposed to elsewhere? He revealed why for the first time on Wednesday at his press conference following training camp practice.
“I've had a lot of respect, obviously for Kyle [Shanahan] and the organization," said Dobbs. "And then obviously, playing for the Cardinals last year and playing against San Francisco, I think Brock had like a perfect game. I think he had one incompletion.
"So when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of, obviously, what's been going on here, what's been built here over the last several seasons, but also being in an offense, in a scheme and can learn from the guy that really created it within the NFL, I jumped at that opportunity.”
Dobbs signing with the 49ers is a win-win for both sides. The 49ers get a guy who they can or should be able to stay afloat with for at least a couple of games if that scenario arises. Dobbs gets to spend a season learning an electric offense that can potentially help him to improve.
It worked for Sam Darnold this year as he's set to be the Week 1 starter for the Vikings. Joining the 49ers means there is a good chance for Dobbs to raise his stock. That usually is the case for every player and a coach who joins the red and gold.
Despite proving capable, Dobbs still needs to earn the backup role so he is competing with Brandon Allen for it. The preseason games will be the chance for him to prove why it should be backing Purdy over Allen.