Brandon Allen Explains How He has Improved on the 49ers
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Allen was asked today how his game has improved since he signed with the 49ers last year. Here's what Allen said courtesy of the 49ers P.R. department.
Q: What's this camp been like for you having been here a full year going through the playbook once. Do you feel just a lot more comfortable in running the system?
“Yeah, absolutely. I think everyone knows [head coach] Kyle's [Shanahan] offense is difficult at times to kind of get down, to kind of be really comfortable in and it comes with, with reps and studying and all that. And so I think having that whole year last year to be in it and then come back again this year with the same system has been good. Definitely more comfortable, mainly in terms of verbiage. I've been able to call the plays a lot easier, visualize in my head. So, I definitely think last year helped.”
Q: What are the keys for a quarterback to succeed in this system?
“We're really big on playing with our feet, knowing where to go on what hitch and the timing of routes and seeing the defense and throwing into holes really. So I think if you can play with your feet and be really dialed into, ‘here's my first hitch. Here's my second hitch. Here's my checkdown. What defense are they in? What do I anticipate being open?’ I think you can succeed in this offense.”
Q: Can you kind of just describe your relationship with QB Brock Purdy and just how you’ve helped him with your years in the league?
“I think the biggest thing, Brock's awesome. Obviously the way he played last year kind of shows that and he can make all the throws, he can make all the plays. I think what I do bring into the QB room is like you said, kind of just the years in the league and just the amount of defenses I've seen, the amount of just kind of general reps where I've seen this coverage play out a certain way. Just little tips here and there. Where if you know the coverage, but if you see him kind of playing it this way, you can anticipate he's going to undercut this route or you can anticipate this is going to be open. That sort of thing. So I do think just kind of the years in the league, the experience that I've accrued has kind of been helpful for him.”
Q: You mentioned getting the reps obviously last year this time you weren't getting nearly as many as you are this camp. How much growth have you seen in yourself, just in terms of being comfortable in the system?
“Yeah, I do think a lot more reps this year has helped. Just being able to physically run the plays myself, as opposed to sitting and watching and trying to take the mental rep from last year. I do think getting in and getting more reps of actually running the plays has helped me a lot.”
Q: Competition is a part of this league and they brought QB Josh Dobbs in and his experience was almost a polar opposite of yours. He starts with Cleveland, then he goes to Arizona and then he goes to Minnesota. He starts all those places. Can you imagine three systems in a year? What's your observations of Josh and getting to know him?
“No, it's not easy to do. And obviously, he did pretty well being thrown in some tough situations like he did last year. And I've kind of known Josh for a while now, but obviously first observation, he's really smart. He's really picked up the offense pretty quickly being here, in the short amount of time that he has. You can see he's dialed into what he's trying to do on the field. He knows the reads. He's seen a lot of defenses. So he's experienced. He's smart, accurate with the football, and that's kind of everything you want to see.”
Q: You re-signed fairly quickly here. Did you have at least some confidence or feeling that you'd have be able to compete for a backup job this year?
“I'd hope so. Part of signing back as quick as I did, I wanted an opportunity to have a chance at the two, knowing full well they could bring someone in and have me compete for it. And I think me and Josh have had a pretty good competition going so far. I think we push each other every day on the practice field and really as a QB group as a whole. We're out there all to make each other better, includes Brock, includes Tanner. We're all pushing to make the right play, make the right throw. There's no animosity towards each other at all like we want to see everyone succeed and make everyone around us better.”