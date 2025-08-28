Why a Super Bowl run is still expected for the San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers had a preseason that could put a few fans on edge. The injuries would not stop, the depth looks questionable, and the team has had to scramble in the past few days to fill their roster. However, while fans are observing every small move under the microscope, the national lens is still optimistic that the team can make a Super Bowl run.
Dan Graziano of ESPN was at the 49ers camp, and his takeaway was that the team is poised for another Super Bowl run.
Are the San Francisco 49ers primed for a surprise Super Bowl run?
What I'm hearing: Good things! I don't understand why so many people are sleeping on the 49ers, who were in the Super Bowl two seasons ago and saw their 2024 season completely disintegrate because of injuries. They lost some guys this offseason, sure, but they still have Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner ... I could go on, but you get the idea. A lot of talent.- Dan Graziano
It is a fair point. Yes, the third-string quarterback is bad, and if Trent Williams gets hurt, they are in big trouble. That kind of statement could apply to most teams. When you zoom out and do not worry about players 46 through 53, the roster still looks good.
The season is going to come down to about ten players, but mostly the core six of George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner. If those six stay healthy, and they get some steps forward from Deommodore Lenoir, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and Mykel Williams, then the top-end talent of this roster far exceeds any concerns that the depth may bring.
San Francisco has to survive the first few weeks so that they can get healthier towards the back half. Fortunately, they have games against the Saints and Jaguars that could be viewed as winnable. They also have three division games in the first five weeks, and while they are tough, a familiar foe does not hurt too much either.
Even if they just get through 3-2 and maintain health, this could be a team that cruises to win eight of their next ten.
We have seen before that San Francisco can be a feast or famine team. They tend to pick in the top ten or end up in the NFC Championship game. This year definitely feels more like it could be in the latter than the former as they currently stand.
The issue is that they remain so fragile. It would take just one of those six to derail an entire position group. This is a team that is piecing it together, and they have the roster upside to go as far as anyone. However, the downside does remain if they cannot hit at the right situations at the right time.