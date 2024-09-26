Why the 49ers are Abysmal on Special Teams
Special teams has been putrid for the San Francisco 49ers in the last two games.
It's played a significant role in those losses to the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers' special teams unit has been poor in punt coverage, punt protection, and nailing critical field goals. Anytime this unit steps onto the field you have to hold your breath.
Despite the special teams woes, head coach Kyle Shanahan backed special teams coordinator Brian Schneider to steer the ship accordingly.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Brian," said Shanahan. "He's sick about some of these plays that have happened here these last couple weeks. We're just trying to be on every detail, like we try to every week. But yeah, we can't have these two mistakes. I thought we were in a bad, I didn't think we had the right look on the fake punt. But as far as with the blocked punt and stuff, it's just going back to technique, coaching guys up on that better who were in that for the first time and making sure they continue to get better so it doesn't happen again.”
Shanahan has unwavering faith in Schneider, but it has empty meaning. Shanahan could care less about the unit. It’s why the 49ers are abysmal on special teams. They’ve been that way throughout Shanahan’s tenure as head coach. It is a facet of the team that will never improve and always be bottom-feeding.
Shanahan doesn’t bat an eye at that part of the team. You have to wonder if he knows it even exists. During special teams, he is reviewing plays and formulating a plan of attack for the ensuing drive. He's mostly not paying attention to what is going on.
But that is something that should change. Special teams are supposed to keep the game alive -- not give it away. That is what the unit has done in the last two games that have led to losses. If the 49ers want to stop making games difficult to win, then they need their special teams to stop making it harder on them.
Unfortunately, there is no indication anything will change. This standard of special teams is most likely going to remain the same. If Shanahan hasn't emphasized improvement in the unit after all these years, then he isn't going to start now.