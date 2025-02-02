All 49ers

Why the 49ers Could Draft a Tight End with the 11th Pick this Year

You could argue the 49ers don't need a tight end because they have George Kittle who's a future Hall of Famer. But he's 31, he has just one year left on his contract and you don't know when his body will begin to break down. It would be nice to have his heir apparent on the roster.

Grant Cohn

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 49ers need to draft offensive and defensive linemen this year. But they also need to take the best player available.

In the past, holes in the trenches led the 49ers to draft Mike McGlinchey and Javon Kinlaw over far superior players at positions the 49ers didn't think they needed at the time. They can't make that mistake again.

Of course, if the best player available for the 49ers is an offensive or defensive lineman, wonderful. But the draft might not break so kindly to the 49ers.

Instead, it's possible the best player available for the 49ers will be a tight end -- either Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland. They're two of the top 10 highest-graded players in the draft according to NFL.com, and most mock drafts project they'll be available when the 49ers are on the clock with the 11th pick.

And even if Kittle maintains his current level of performance for another four or five seasons, why not pair him with a second elite tight end? Elite tight ends are extremely rare and hard to find and having two of them certainly couldn't hurt.

Something to think about.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

