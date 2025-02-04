Why the 49ers Could Sign Daniel Jones this Offseason
Both 49ers backup quarterbacks will be free agents this offseason and it doesn't seem as though the 49ers will re-sign either of them. So will they sign Daniel Jones instead?
Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs underwhelmed for the 49ers -- they looked like third-string quarterbacks when they got the opportunity to play. The 49ers need a backup who can with with them if Brock Purdy misses a few games with an injury.
Jones could be that guy. Granted, his record as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants was just 24-44-1, but the Giants are awful -- just ask Saquon Barkley, who had an historic season as soon as he escaped that franchise.
The Giants benched Jones last season and then waived him. At the time, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the 49ers were a viable landing option for Jones and that he was intrigued by the work Kyle Shanahan has done with young quarterbacks, presumably Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.
Ultimately, Jones signed with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad and spent the rest of the season with them. On March 12, he'll be free to sign elsewhere. And it stands to reason that the 49ers could pursue him.
Jones very well could be the next Sam Darnold. Remember, Darnold was the no. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and he went to the Jets, who are a dumpster fire of an organization. Of course, Darnold failed and got replaced. Eventually, he went to the 49ers, backed up Brock Purdy for a year and now he's coming off an excellent season as the Vikings starting quarterback.
Perhaps Jones could have the same career arc. Jones was the 6th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he went to the Giants who are just as bad as the Jets if not worse, failed, got replaced. He has lots of starting experience and he never has played for a good team before. He could blossom on the 49ers. And he probably wouldn't cost him. much.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers sign Jones in a month. The marriage makes sense for both sides.