Why the 49ers Drafted Danny Gray

Wide receiver wasn't a glaring need for the 49ers entering the NFL draft.

That did not stop them for drafting one anyway. The 49ers took SMU receiver Danny Gray in the third round. While other areas around the team could've used more depth, adding Gray has the potential to the lift the ceiling of the 49ers offense.

Gray is a speedster. The guy can FLY downfield in a snap and take the top off a defense. Getting a player who can add scorching speed to the 49ers offense is something new. There isn't a player on the roster who the 49ers could look at as a speedster. Deebo Samuel is the fastest they have and before that it was Raheem Mostert.

“Yeah, I do think there's fast guys and then guys ahead of those guys and I think Danny is one of them," said Kyle Shanahan. "And there's anywhere from one to five in the draft and I think there was more in this draft than usual.

"And what I like about Danny, I would say his number one trait was speed, but his number two trait was toughness, and I think that's a rare quality for those to be one and two, so I definitely like that about him a lot.”

The most notable aspect that the 49ers were missing offensively was taking shots deep. It wasn't just because they didn't or couldn't find a player to fill that vertical threat role. Jimmy Garoppolo simply doesn't have the arm to get it downfield. It was either going to be massively inaccurate or get to the receiver so slow that it turns into a punt. Remember the throw to Kyle Juszczyk along the sidelines against the Titans?

With Trey Lance slated to be the starter, the 49ers need players who can fully maximize the potential of his talents. Gray adds to that potential, and with it a new dynamic in the offense. Defenses will now have to respect that the 49ers will dial it up, have a receiver who can get down the field, and a quarterback who can deliver it.

"This wasn't at all a position we had to go do," said Shanahan. "but when you look at there in the third round, you look at the speed asset this kid has that brings something different to the rest of our guys -- that's one of the reasons it was important for us to have Travis Benjamin last year. He was our main speed guy that he didn't get a lot of balls or anything, but he did things to help coverages out, and if we could find a guy like that at the right spot, we thought it was good to add him.”

Drafting Gray is a huge upgrade from Benjamin. Or at least, now they get Benjamin in his prime with Gray. Benjamin used to be a great vertical threat receiver for a few seasons with the Chargers and Browns. Gray should have no issue sliding in and filling that role and more.

Speaking of more, Gray doesn't have to solely be someone to send 20-plus yard routes on. He can still be fed the ball on occasions that put him in a position for yards after the catch. Draggers, crossers, and even screens can be possible for him, which would explain why Shanahan touts his toughness. And to go across the middle and be comfortable with the ball in yours hands -- you have to be tough.

"I remember one time calling Kyle and saying, ‘Man, I just threw a screen reel on,’ and when you just have a speed guy, sometimes those guys are very linear athletes," said John Lynch. "He can take that ball. He's got that toughness, so he's kind of fearless but he can also, he can find his way. We call it slashing. He slashes his way through the defense and that was fun to find a guy with that much speed who also has the other elements."

Gray just adds another piece to the 49ers and Lance puzzle on offense.