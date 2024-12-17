Why the 49ers Might Extend Deebo Samuel's Contract this Offseason
Deebo Samuel is the most overpaid player on the 49ers.
He's getting an average of nearly $24 million per season, and at this point in his career, he's a glorified kick returner. His best contributions come on special teams. As a receiver, he's good for roughly 20 yards and a drop every week.
Clearly, the best option is to trade Deebo Samuel, but no team would want his contract. So the next best option is to release him. But that won't be so easy.
The 49ers restructured Samuel's contract in September to make his salary cap number lower for this year. That's because the 49ers thought they would be making another Super Bowl run instead of missing the playoffs.
As a result of the restructuring, releasing Samuel will be nearly impossible.
Samuel's salary cap number for 2025 will be nearly $16 million. If they release him, they'll take on a dead cap hit of $31.5 million. Which means he'll be much more expensive to cut than to keep.
The 49ers also could release him with a post -June-1 designation, but that would just mean they would take an $11 million dead cap hit in 2025 and a $20 million dead cap hit in 2026. Not a great option.
The only way to make Samuel cheaper for 2025 is to give him an extension, as terrible as that may sound. An extension would allow the 49ers to lower Samuel's cap number significantly next season and more easily release him in 2026.
Don't say I didn't warn you.