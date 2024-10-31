Why the 49ers Need to Utilize Rookie Wide Receiver More
49ers rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing seemed in line to have an increased role in the offense.
Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL against the Chiefs with Cowing filling in for him nicely. Surely, he was going to get some opportunities against the Cowboys, especially with Jauan Jennings out again. Well, that wasn't the case at all. Cowing was a non-factor for the 49ers' offense.
First-round pick Ricky Pearsall was the featured rookie, which isn't surprising. He was drafted high, so the 49ers have to get him going. But for Cowing to not even receive a single target was eye-opening. He only saw 12 snaps on offense, which is less than Ronnie Bell (15). Even Bell saw a target.
Under no circumstance should Bell see more snaps and targets than Cowing. Bell is the guy who factored into the loss against the Rams. He also factored into one of Brock Purdy's interceptions against the Chiefs. The 49ers need to utilize Cowing more, especially over Bell.
It makes zero sense for the 49ers to ever dress Bell again. All he does is make plays that negatively impact the 49ers. You have to wonder if Kyle Shanahan is doing that on purpose to make it tough on the offense. It's the only explanation for why Bell is still seeing playing time.
They have a way better receiver in Cowing. He can help the 49ers shrink the hole left by Aiyuk a bit. He's got speed and great route-running skills, especially on double moves. It was shown against the Chiefs when he dusted his defender to get open for a 41-yard catch. It was a catch that should've been a touchdown if Purdy had been able to lead him more.
Regardless, Cowing showed more against the Chiefs than Bell has his entire career. The 49ers drafted Cowing in the fourth round for a reason. They saw the talent that he had to contribute immediately. They just need to actually give him the opportunities.
Stop playing Bell and increase the playing time for Cowing. One player has proven to set the offense back, while the other has given solid contributions. I think it's easy to tell which player is the one the 49ers should be going with moving forward.