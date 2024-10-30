All 49ers

How the 49ers Should Utilize Their Running Backs

Jordan Mason has been stellar for the 49ers this year, but rookie Isaac Guerendo is becoming difficult to keep off the field.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
There's no such thing as having too many running backs. Just ask the San Francisco 49ers.

Jordan Mason, who is starting in place of the injured Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, aggravated his shoulder sprain against the Dallas Cowboys. He couldn't continue in the game just like when he initially injured it against the Seattle Seahawks.

Thankfully the 49ers have another emerging running back in rookie Isaac Guerendo. He would fill in for Mason and do so tremendously. Guerendo tallied 85 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry with his largest run being a 19-yard gain.

Mason has been stellar for the 49ers this year, but Guerendo is becoming difficult to keep off the field. It's unclear if Mason will need to miss Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whether he does or not, there is a clear way how the 49ers should utilize their running backs moving forward.

They must utilize Mason and Guerendo by committee. Mason aggravating his shoulder injury is an indicator that his body could be breaking down. He is not used to this workload at all nor was he preparing for it entering the season. He could also be beginning to slow down as he wears down.

The best way to keep him healthy and fresh is by rotating Guerendo in. That way the 49ers can maintain a terrific one-two punch. Guerendo can't continue to be an emergency running back. It's not like Kyle Shanahan is unfamiliar with rotating running backs. He did that in 2019 with Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman, and Raheem Mostert.

Operating by committee is what the 49ers should use. Even when and if Christian McCaffrey returns, they should operate that way. It is all about keeping these guys healthy and fresh. By the time it is the playoffs or if they're facing a must-win game by the end of the season, then by all means run them into the ground as they've been doing.

But until that time comes, they should keep these players rotating in and out.

