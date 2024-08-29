All 49ers

Why the 49ers Placed Elijah Mitchell on Injured Reserve

Kyle Shanahan revealed why the 49ers placed running back Elijah Mitchell on Injured Reserve.

November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Plenty of surprising decisions were made by the San Francisco 49ers with their roster cuts. Arguably the most surprising one was the placement of running back Elijah Mitchell on Injured Reserve.

His season ends before it begins. It was a bummer to see since Mitchell had recently returned to practice. A hamstring injury was what kept him out of practice until then. But it turns out that the injury was reaggravated and worsened.

On Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan revealed why the 49ers placed Mitchell on Injured Reserve.

“He's had some real unfortunate injuries that keep happening and he had a hamstring injury and it got worse," said Shanahan. "The doctor suggested he should have season-ending surgery. I don't know when he is doing that, but that's what he should do and he's going to do it. That was unfortunate to not have him for this year.”

Shanahan also confirmed that Mitchell reaggravated the injury on Monday. The news is still a bummer, but not detrimental to the offense. Jordan Mason had supplanted Mitchell as the backup to Christian McCaffrey. The only way this stings the 49ers is if McCaffrey ever has to miss time.

He would've been useful in supporting Mason in a relief role. Aside from that, he became phased out. Mitchell is in the last year of his rookie deal, so there is a chance that he's spent his last moments with the 49ers.

He should garner a bit of interest in free agency. The 49ers won't be able to spend that money on him given that they are already way over the salary cap in 2025. Using space on a depth running back is a luxury they no longer can afford.

Mitchell's tenure with the 49ers has been a solid one. He was a great complimentary player to Deebo Samuel in 2021. Since then, he's been a fine backup for when the 49ers have needed him. If this is truly the end for Mitchell, then he and the 49ers can know that they had a successful run.

