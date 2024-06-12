Why the 49ers Should Give Trent Williams a Raise, but not an Extension
Star left tackle Trent Williams may be looking for a new contract from the San Francisco 49ers soon.
A report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN emerged several days ago about "whispers" of Williams wanting a new deal eventually. It would make sense for Williams to leak this information himself to put it out there. He's seen the 49ers extend Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey while they negotiate one with Brandon Aiyuk.
Williams is an integral piece to the 49ers having success in 2024, so he is simply leveraging and putting feelers out there for a deal. However, as much as Williams has a point, the 49ers should not give him an extension at all. Rather, the 49ers should simply give Williams a pay raise to his current deal.
An extension for Williams could possibly end up being a regretful one for the 49ers. That is because Williams will be 38 years old by the time his current deal expires in 2027. Even if it is just adding one more year to his deal it still wouldn't be a wise move.
Now, if there is any aging star in the NFL that could still be solid at 38 and 39 years old it would be Williams. I wouldn't find it surprising at all, but the odds just aren't too great, especially since Williams is already picking up injuries every season. He's a tremendous player and has done so much for the 49ers, but they have to tell him "no" on an extension.
What they can and should do is give him a pay raise. Rework his deal so that he gets a few more million dollars a year and added guarantees. That will surely make him feel better even though he is not getting the added security in years. It is a compromise from the 49ers where they show they do value him but have no clue if he can be close to this high-level of a player in three years.
Do not extend Williams. Give him a raise that he deserves because he is a player the 49ers cannot be without if they want to win a Super Bowl in the next two seasons.