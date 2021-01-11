Why the 49ers Should Sign Frank Gore

An influx of injuries was not the only factor that played a part in the 49ers failing to reach the playoffs.

A lack of veteran leadership was certainly missed in the locker room, especially on the offensive side of the ball. When you compare the offense and defense, you will see that both sides lost a leader and captain. Joe Staley retired and DeForest Buckner was traded.

Offensively it was up to Mike McGlinchey to fill that role left by Staley, while Fred Warner took over Buckner's slot. Warner stepped up as a leader magnificently and backed it up with his All Pro season. McGlinchey on the other hand failed to meet the standard of a leader by refusing to hold himself accountable.

The 49ers need a veteran on offense. Someone who has no issue checking all of the younger players. There is ONE player who fits that criteria and could add some quality depth. He happens to be a familiar face and an unrestricted free agent in March. The player I am referring to is running back Frank Gore.

The 49ers should sign Gore and give each other the "reunited and it feels so good" vibes.

By bringing in Gore, the 49ers will have the veteran voice in the locker room. He is also a player who leads by example, which is critical. You cannot bark at your teammates all day and not be able to back it up with your performance. Just look at Warner. He got his teammates on defense psyched up every game because he backed it up with his stalwart play.

Now I am not saying Gore is anywhere near that level. His days of taking over games are long passed him. But with Gore, the 49ers can find consistency. They can find wisdom from Gore as if he is a sage to aid their season. Plus, 2021 could be Gore's final year in the NFL. He HAS to finish it with the team that he gave up the most blood, sweat, and tears to. It is only right.

Another way to look at it is that Gore provides solid depth behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Mostert, at this point, is floating around the narrative as an injury prone player. And as it stands, the 49ers only have these two running backs and JaMycal Hasty locked in for 2021. Unless, of course, Kyle Shanahan really wants Tevin Coleman back, which I would not be shocked.

But the 49ers need to avoid re-signing Coleman, and even Jerick McKinnon. Gore at his age is a better running back than these players. And he should cost the 49ers little to nothing. Gore would just be there to spell Mostert or Wilson and can even be a safety net whenever either of these players are injured.

I am not a big advocate for paying or even signing running backs in free agency. But there is really no reason to be against signing Gore. His impact as a veteran and added depth is well worth the value the 49ers can get him at.