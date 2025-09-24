All 49ers

Why these stats about Christian McCaffrey should alarm the 49ers

Can't blame the offensive line fo

Grant Cohn

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson (2) puts the hit on San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23).
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson (2) puts the hit on San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23). / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Something is seriously wrong with the 49ers' running game this season.

Granted, it's still early, so we're looking at a small sample size. But through three games, the 49ers are averaging just 3.3 yards per carry -- fifth-worst in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey in particular is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry, down from 4.0 yards per carry in 2024 and 5.4 yards per carry in 2023.

What's wrong with McCaffrey?

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23),
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23), / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It's easy to blame the 49ers' offensive line for McCaffrey's struggles because it isn't particularly good, and McCaffrey is the former Offensive Player of the Year.

But as a team, the 49ers currently are averaging 2.4 yards per carry before contact, which ranks 14th in the NFL, which is slightly above average.

When it comes to yards per carry after contact, the 49ers are averaging a gain of just 0.9 yards, which is dead last in the league. Which means the 49ers' rushing issues are mostly tied to their running backs, not their offensive line.

McCaffrey in particular is averaging 2.6 yards per carry before contact and just 0.8 yards per carry after contact. In addition, his backup, Brian Robinson Jr., is averaging 3.2 yards per carry before contact and 1.2 yards per carry after contact.

San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3).
San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3). / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Jordan Mason, who was McCaffrey's backup the past two seasons until the 49ers traded him this offseason to Minnesota, where he currently is the starting running back, is averaging 2.2 yards per carry after contact. Which means he's running harder and more efficiently than both of the 49ers' running backs.

To be fair to McCaffrey, he's still an elite receiver for a running back. He's averaging 6.3 yards after the catch per reception -- he averaged 6.9 in 2023 when he was the best player in football. Quarterbacks have a passer rating of 104.8 when targeting him this season.

But he has no juice left as a runner. He gets what the 49ers block for him and not much more. And when he gets hit, he often gets hit square in the chest and driven backward, which is something that almost never happened to him in the past.

The 49ers need to use more of a committee in the backfield. Give Robinson Jr. more opportunities, and see what Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James can provide. Put McCaffrey in the slot and one of the other running backs in the backfield. Get creative.

Because constantly handing off to McCaffrey in 2025 is a recipe for bad offense.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News