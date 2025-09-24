Why these stats about Christian McCaffrey should alarm the 49ers
Something is seriously wrong with the 49ers' running game this season.
Granted, it's still early, so we're looking at a small sample size. But through three games, the 49ers are averaging just 3.3 yards per carry -- fifth-worst in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey in particular is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry, down from 4.0 yards per carry in 2024 and 5.4 yards per carry in 2023.
What's wrong with McCaffrey?
It's easy to blame the 49ers' offensive line for McCaffrey's struggles because it isn't particularly good, and McCaffrey is the former Offensive Player of the Year.
But as a team, the 49ers currently are averaging 2.4 yards per carry before contact, which ranks 14th in the NFL, which is slightly above average.
When it comes to yards per carry after contact, the 49ers are averaging a gain of just 0.9 yards, which is dead last in the league. Which means the 49ers' rushing issues are mostly tied to their running backs, not their offensive line.
McCaffrey in particular is averaging 2.6 yards per carry before contact and just 0.8 yards per carry after contact. In addition, his backup, Brian Robinson Jr., is averaging 3.2 yards per carry before contact and 1.2 yards per carry after contact.
Meanwhile, Jordan Mason, who was McCaffrey's backup the past two seasons until the 49ers traded him this offseason to Minnesota, where he currently is the starting running back, is averaging 2.2 yards per carry after contact. Which means he's running harder and more efficiently than both of the 49ers' running backs.
To be fair to McCaffrey, he's still an elite receiver for a running back. He's averaging 6.3 yards after the catch per reception -- he averaged 6.9 in 2023 when he was the best player in football. Quarterbacks have a passer rating of 104.8 when targeting him this season.
But he has no juice left as a runner. He gets what the 49ers block for him and not much more. And when he gets hit, he often gets hit square in the chest and driven backward, which is something that almost never happened to him in the past.
The 49ers need to use more of a committee in the backfield. Give Robinson Jr. more opportunities, and see what Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James can provide. Put McCaffrey in the slot and one of the other running backs in the backfield. Get creative.
Because constantly handing off to McCaffrey in 2025 is a recipe for bad offense.