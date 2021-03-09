Why Trent Williams Won't Stay With the 49ers

For a high-level talent like Trent Williams, he is going to be courted from a handful of teams. Receiving all that interest and seeing the money laid out to him is definitely going to entice him to leave the 49ers

Letting a player test the free agent market is a dangerous avenue.

And for a high-level talent like Trent Williams, he is going to be courted from a handful of teams. Receiving all that interest and seeing the money laid out to him is definitely going to entice him to leave the 49ers. Players love to have options and feel all that attention.

Now, I will not completely rule out Williams returning to the 49ers as I wrote about on Monday. Williams could just end up wanting to feel like the hottest guy in the room and have everyone drool over him only to end up back with his original match.

However, I see that as a highly unlikely case. If Jaquiski Tartt is the biggest lock to leave the 49ers in free agency, then I would put Williams second. He won't stay with the 49ers.

One team that could easily sweep Williams off of his feet is the Colts. They have a vacancy at left tackle and can give Williams a sweet deal. It might not be the security he wants because I think the Colts would try to leave an opt-out clause after two years in case Williams' age starts to cause his performance to decline. Still, the Colts and plenty of other teams are going to be in on him. The Jets and Chargers are a couple of other teams that also come to mind.

At his exit presser, Williams said "it would be interesting" to see a franchise left tackle hit the open market. And while he also said the 49ers are the favorites going into free agency, that is simply a bargaining chip for him to boost up other team's offer. He knows the 49ers have the comfort that he desires, but don't have the money. So why not use that desire to spike up his salary. It is basic free agent negotiation tactics here.

Now I am not saying that he is solely saying the 49ers are the favorites to sign him as a tactic. I'm sure Williams would love to stay with the 49ers if they can make it worth it because he also did mention at his exit presser that there are ways to get money to players around the salary cap. So if the 49ers are lowballing him, which they might have done in December, he will know.

I believe Williams has been as good as gone from the moment the 49ers failed to re-sign before the season ended. Once Williams goes on that journey of feeling love from other teams with money being thrown at him, he is not coming back. This is his last chance to maximize his value and cash out.

I just don't see him giving that up unless the 49ers can come close to those lucrative offers.