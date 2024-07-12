All 49ers

Wiil the 49ers Re-Sign Tashaun Gipson?

Grant Cohn

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
For now, the 49ers don't need Tashaun Gipson.

The NFL recently suspended Gipson for six games for violating the league's policy on the use of performance-enhancing drugs. So he won't be on the roster any time soon.

“During this offseason I took a supplement one time, which I thought to be completely safe and well within any of the NFL’s policies,” Tashaun Gipson wrote in a statement. “It was in no way related to performance, training, or gaining an advantage of any kind at any time. I have competed at this level for a long time, and have nothing but respect for the game and the fraternity of players in it. The NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances is clear, and I take full responsibility for anything I put into my body. It is with great disappointment that I accept this suspension, and I do so knowing that I have never even attempted to cheat the game. I look forward to returning for my 13th NFL season and helping a team compete for a championship.”

Gipson's career might be over -- he'll be 34 in August. But if any team were to sign him midseason, that team probably would be the 49ers.

For now, the 49ers' starting safeties are Ji'Ayir Brown and Talanoa Hufanga. Brown is entering his first full season as a starter and Hufanga is coming off a torn ACL. If one of those two players falls short of expectations this season, the 49ers always can turn to Gipson for the stretch run.

