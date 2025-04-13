All 49ers

Will the 49ers Draft Linebacker Chris Paul Jr. in Round 3?

The 49ers obviously need to draft a linebacker to replace Dre Greenlaw. But they don't necessarily need to draft that player in Round 1.

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) waits for the snap during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA: Mississippi Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) waits for the snap during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The last time they drafted a linebacker in Round 1, they picked Alabama's Reuben Foster, a massive bust. The following year, they found Fred Warner in Round 3. The year after that, they got Greenlaw in Round 5.

So the 49ers could take Alabama's Jihaad Campbell in Round 1 this year even though he just had shoulder surgery and they missed on Foster.

But it's probably fair to assume the 49ers will wait until Round 3 at the earliest to take a linebacker this year, especially considering how much they need to draft players in the trenches.

And when they pick in Round 3, the best linebacker available could be Chris Paul Jr. He's similar to Greenlaw in the sense that they have similar body types and they both played at Arkansas. Although Paul transferred to Ole Miss for his final season in college.

Neither Paul Jr. nor Greenlaw runs fast 40s, but both run fast 20-yard splits -- Paul's is 2.69 while Greenlaw's is 2.68. Which means they have more than enough speed and burst to run from the middle of the field to the sideline, which is all that's required from a linebacker in the 49ers' defensive scheme.

The 49ers have one of the best linebacker coaches in the NFL in Johnny Holland. They also have Robert Saleh, who was an elite linebacker coach for the Jaguars before he became the 49ers' defensive coordinator for the first time in 2017. So whichever linebacker they take in Rounds 3 or 4 probably will be good.

No wonder they let Greenlaw go.

