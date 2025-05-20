Will the 49ers Extend Jauan Jennings' Contract Next?
OTAs start in a week, and the 49ers already have finalized deals with three of their top players who wanted extensions.
Is Jauan Jennings next?
Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner were rewarded and recognized as franchise cornerstone players. What about Jennings? He was their No. 1 wide receiver last season and he will be a free agent next year. If the 49ers don't extend his contract and allow him to become a free agent, he probably will sign a lucrative deal somewhere else.
The 49ers have a big decision to make.
Bleacher Report recently put Jennings on their all-underrated team.
"The 2024 season was an injury-ravaged mess for the San Francisco 49ers," writes Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport. "But the injuries that swept through the team’s wide receiver corps gave fourth-year veteran Jauan Jennings a chance to show what he can do.
"Jennings took advantage of it.
"Playing in 15 games (with 10 starts), Jennings set career highs just about across the board—113 targets, 77 catches, 975 yards and six touchdowns. Jennings caught over 68 percent of his targets and had at least 90 receiving yards four times—including an 11-garb, 175-yard, three-score explosion against the Los Angeles Rams.
"Jennings is also entering a contract year, which should offer that much more motivation in the season to come."
Given Jennings' offensive explosion, he most likely would command a three-year deal worth at least $45 million -- that's what the Seattle Seahawks recently gave Cooper Kupp, and Jennings is better than him at this stage of their careers.
As much as the 49ers like Jennings, I'm guessing they don't want to pay him $15 million per season while they're paying Brandon Aiyuk $30 million per season. Don't be surprised if this is Jennings' final year on the team.