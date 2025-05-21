Will 49ers LT Trent Williams Win NFL's Protector of the Year Award?
Trent Williams could add a new trophy to his trophy case in a few months.
That's because the NFL just created a new award to honor the best offensive lineman, and it's called the Protector of the Year. According to CBS Sports, Trent Williams is the second-most likely offensive lineman to win the award next season.
"The longtime left tackle is no spring chicken going on 37, and he missed extensive time in 2024," writes CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin. "When healthy and motivated, however, Williams is maybe the NFL's top wrecking ball of a bookend. If Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Co. also stay on the field, he should remain a catalyst for their attack."
Benjamin is correct that Williams will be a prime candidate to win this award if he stays healthy and the 49ers make the playoffs. But Williams hasn't played a full season since 2013. And at his age, it's hard to expect him to play more than 14 games. Realistically, anything he gives the 49ers next season would be a bonus.
Williams seems to have chronic ankle injuries. He has missed at least one game with an ankle injury every season since 2020, and last season he missed the final seven. It's unclear if he would have been healthy enough to return for the playoffs had the 49ers made it that far.
We'll learn more about Williams when OTAs start next week. According to the team, he showed up to Phase 1, although the 49ers didn't release any pictures of him with the team. Williams hasn't spoken or posted on social media since his injury in October.