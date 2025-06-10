All 49ers

Will the 49ers Make One More Big Move this Offseason?

Until the 49ers traded for Bryce Huff, it seemed they might be rebuilding.

Sep 22, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) scores on a pick six thrown by Tennessee Titans Will Levis (8) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
They lost nine starters this offseason and replaced almost all of them with rookies and second-year players who might be outstanding in 2026, but maybe not in 2025. Young players take time to develop and the 49ers seemed perfectly patient.

Then they traded for Huff, who essentially is a one-year rental. Rebuilding teams don't make moves like that one. Suddenly, the 49ers are acting like a team that expects to contend for a Super Bowl this year, not next year.

So will they make one more big move this offseason? A couple of big-name cornerbacks are available in Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander and the 49ers are considered a top landing spot for the latter according to Bleacher Report.

"Despite the departures of veterans like linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and Ward, the 49ers have given no indication they are rebuilding," writes Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport. "They seem to fashion themselves as contenders in the NFC West this season. Adding Alexander could make those aspirations considerably more plausible."

Alexander has played just 14 games in the past two seasons, so he's a risk. But the 49ers took a giant risk on cornerback Jason Verrett, who was even more injury-prone than Alexander and he panned out for one season. Maybe they can make the same magic with Alexander.

I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers were to make him an offer. I also wouldn't be surprised if the offer was extremely low.

